Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he attends the world's first meeting of the 'Educational Eco-Cities' promoted by the Scholas Occurrentes at the Vatican on Thursday. (AP / Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis Skips Events - Vatican Source Reveals He Is in a 'Feverish State'

 By The Associated Press  May 26, 2023 at 6:12am
Pope Francis skipped meetings Friday because he was running a fever, the Vatican said.

There were no details about how ill Francis was. The last time he had a serious fever, in March, the 86-year-old pontiff was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with acute bronchitis.

He received intravenous antibiotics and was released three days later.

A Vatican official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk about the pope’s health, said Francis didn’t receive anyone in audience Friday “because of a feverish state.”

There were no formal audiences scheduled Friday, but Francis keeps a separate, private and unofficial agenda of meetings with people he receives at his residence.

Francis has had a busy week, presiding over a meeting of the Italian bishops conference, participating in an afternoon encounter Thursday with his school foundation Scholas Occurrentes, as well as meeting with several other prelates and visiting dignitaries.

He is due to preside over Pentecost Mass on Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica, and in a sign that he was expected to recover quickly, the Vatican on Friday announced a new official audience with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, scheduled for Monday.

Conversation