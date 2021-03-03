Login
News
Pork Transportation Projects Linked to Dem Leaders Kicked from COVID Bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a joint news conference at the US Capitol on Nov. 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Samuel Corum / Getty ImagesSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a joint news conference at the US Capitol on Nov. 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published March 3, 2021 at 9:32am
Republicans opposing Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package have pointed to two transportation projects as examples of pork that would politically benefit Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Now those projects are out of the bill.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said a subway extension through downtown San Jose did not meet requirements for inclusion in the bill.

The project was set to receive about $141 million under the bill that passed the House.

Also, $1.5 million in funding to maintain and operate a bridge connecting Canada and the United States in upstate New York, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s home state, has been removed by Senate drafters of the bill.

The projects represent a tiny fraction of the bill’s cost, but they became popular targets for Republicans opposing the measure, which they say is bloated and unfocused.

The subway extension was described as “Speaker Pelosi’s pork subway project.”

The Senate bill is expected to largely mirror the House-approved package, with the biggest difference the Senate’s dropping of language boosting the federal minimum wage to $15.

Democrats are using special rules that will let them avoid GOP filibusters that would require them to garner an impossible 60 votes to approve the legislation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
