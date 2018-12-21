Portuguese yellow vest protest flops, fails to block traffic

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A nationwide protest in Portugal that seeks to emulate France’s yellow vest movement has fallen flat, with few people turning out.

Portuguese protesters are attempting to disrupt morning rush-hour traffic at various locations across the country Friday, but they are far outnumbered by police.

The protest grew out of a Facebook page that aims to give voice to people angry about the state of the country.

Organizers say the Portugal Yellow Vest Movement is non-violent and not aligned with any political party, though at least one fringe party was conspicuous at a demonstration in Lisbon.

A manifesto includes a long list of demands, from lower taxes to higher unemployment benefits, better public health care and an end to real estate speculation.

France’s protest movement turned radical and violent.

