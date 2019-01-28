Post-bailout Greece readies for return to bond market

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has announced plans to raise up to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) via a 5-year bond, in what be the country’s first market test since the end of its international bailout last August.

The country’s Public Debt Management Agency Monday named BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs International Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and SG CIB as joint lead managers for the issue.

The date of the bond launch was not announced. It is expected to take place next week.

Greece has held off returning to debt markets due to financial turbulence created by a budget crisis in Italy. But borrowing rates eased in recent weeks and the government last week survived the threat of collapse over a vote in parliament to normalize relations with neighbor Macedonia.

