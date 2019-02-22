SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Ecuador

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 4:27am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 4:31am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a very powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck eastern Ecuador close to its border with Peru.

The USGS said Friday morning’s quake was near the town of Montalvo, Ecuador, at a depth of 132 kilometers (82 miles), nearly 17 kilometers (10 miles) south of the town of Montalvo.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Ecuador
USGS: A 7.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake has hit the Ecuador-Peru border region near Montalvo, Ecuador
Shares in Kraft Heinz to plunge on news of US probe, loss
10 Things to Know for Today
Swede gets 4.5 years for last year’s royal jewels heist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×