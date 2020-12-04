Login
President Trump Pulls American Troops Out of East African Nation

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Damian T. Donahoe, center, talks with service members on Sept. 5, 2020, in Somalia.Senior Airman Kristin Savage via APU.S. Army Brig. Gen. Damian T. Donahoe, center, talks with service members on Sept. 5, 2020, in Somalia. (Senior Airman Kristin Savage via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published December 4, 2020 at 2:27pm
The Pentagon said Friday it is pulling most U.S. troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trump’s orders.

Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that “a majority” of U.S. troops and assets in Somalia will be withdrawn in early 2021.

There are currently about 700 troops in the Horn of Africa nation, training and advising local forces in an extended fight against the extremist group al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaida.

Trump recently ordered troop withdrawals in Afghanistan and Iraq, and he was expected to withdraw some or all troops from Somalia.

The Pentagon said the withdrawal in Somalia does not mark the end of U.S. counterterrorism efforts there.

“As a result of this decision, some forces may be reassigned outside of East Africa,” it said.

“However, the remaining forces will be repositioned from Somalia into neighboring countries in order to allow cross-border operations by both U.S. and partner forces to maintain pressure against violent extremist organizations operating in Somalia.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
