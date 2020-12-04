The Pentagon said Friday it is pulling most U.S. troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trump’s orders.

Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that “a majority” of U.S. troops and assets in Somalia will be withdrawn in early 2021.

There are currently about 700 troops in the Horn of Africa nation, training and advising local forces in an extended fight against the extremist group al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaida.

Trump recently ordered troop withdrawals in Afghanistan and Iraq, and he was expected to withdraw some or all troops from Somalia.

The Pentagon said the withdrawal in Somalia does not mark the end of U.S. counterterrorism efforts there.

TRENDING: Suspected PLA Agents Posing as 'Researchers' Flee in Droves After Trump Crackdown

“As a result of this decision, some forces may be reassigned outside of East Africa,” it said.

“However, the remaining forces will be repositioned from Somalia into neighboring countries in order to allow cross-border operations by both U.S. and partner forces to maintain pressure against violent extremist organizations operating in Somalia.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.