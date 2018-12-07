Press freedom group says reporters being harassed in Poland

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leading press freedom group is calling on Polish authorities to “end their harassment and attempts to intimidate independent journalists,” after a string of incidents that have raised concerns about media freedom.

Perceived attacks on media freedom have also triggered a strong rebuke from the U.S. ambassador in recent weeks, sparking tensions between the United States and the national-conservative government of Law and Justice, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Paris-based Reporters Without Borders on Friday cited a number of examples in which authorities have used their powers to summon journalists to prosecutors. It also noted that the head of the National Bank of Poland and a senator with the ruling party recently threatened to sue five journalists if they did not remove seven allegedly defamatory articles from the newspaper’s website.

