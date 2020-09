Leftists Vow To Press Biden To Pack the Supreme Court

Since it became clear in March that Joe Biden would win the Democratic presidential nomination, leading leftists have accepted him — sometimes grudgingly — as their party’s leader. But in the final weeks of the campaign, the Supreme Court vacancy is threatening to inflame old divides.

Some leading activists on the left are pressing Biden to endorse expanding the number of high court justices should he win the White House and Democrats take control of the Senate.

Biden, who is trying to run a more centrist campaign, hasn’t yet embraced those calls.

There’s little indication that large swaths of progressives will abandon Biden or support third-party candidates, moves that wounded Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid.

But activists say they will keep pressure on Biden to pursue dramatic changes to the Supreme Court if Republicans move forward with a plan to approve President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

“The majority of Berniecrats will most likely vote for Vice President Joe Biden,” said Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and top adviser to progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. “That doesn’t mean that they are not going to raise hell all the way.”

“Biden should make it clear that he will fight back by expanding the court if he wins,” said Turner, who is founding a firm to advance progressive causes, Amare Public Affairs.

The Constitution doesn’t mandate the number of Supreme Court justices, but Congress in 1869 set the total at nine, where it has remained to this day.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt promoted legislation to “pack the court” by expanding its number of justices, an effort that stalled once the justices began to rule in his favor on policies tied to the New Deal.

Since then, the number of justices hasn't been a prominent issue in national politics.

Since then, the number of justices hasn’t been a prominent issue in national politics.

That began to change after Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed following a contentious 2018 nomination fight.

Calls from the left to add more seats to the court grew much louder this week in response to the GOP’s constitutionally supported plan to fill Ginsburg’s seat before the election, which would leave the court with a solid conservative majority.

“The politics of this are moving very, very fast,” said Aaron Belkin, director of Take Back the Court, a leftist group that advocates for increasing the number of justices. “And under a Biden administration, when the court has the administration handcuffed on Day One, I think the politics are going to be changing even more quickly.”

That puts Biden in a tough spot. As someone who spent 36 years in the Senate, he reveres Washington’s institutions. During the 2020 primary, he pointedly declined to join rivals such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren or California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is now his running mate, in backing a court expansion.

During his first extended comments Sunday about Ginsburg’s death, Biden appealed to the more liberal Senate Republicans to buck their party’s leadership, rather than to leftists looking for him to support larger court.

Since then, Biden has largely sought to avoid the issue, preferring instead to focus on Trump’s handling of the pandemic and high unemployment.

He ducked a question about changes to the court during a Monday interview with a Wisconsin television station, saying a response would “shift all the focus.”

As he headed to North Carolina on Wednesday, Biden said Democrats should concentrate on trying to convince voters that the GOP moves to fill Ginsburg’s seat are a “gigantic mistake and abuse of power.”

Some leading leftists said Ginsburg’s death underscored the stakes of the election and their support for Biden.

“I understand why people say, ‘I don’t vote. What’s the point?’ I really empathize with it,” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram last week. “Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day.”

Ocasio-Cortez also spent months expressing skepticism toward Biden but also was co-leader of a task force on climate change that top Biden supporters and advisers formed with their counterparts from Sanders’ unsuccessful presidential campaign to try to better reach consensus on top issues.

Those groups made policy recommendations that helped shape the Democratic Party platform, which was adopted at its national convention last month and was meant to avoid the ideological clashes that Clinton endured four years ago.

Sanders, who opposes Supreme Court expansion, and Warren, who supports it, have also used Ginsburg’s death as a rallying cry.

“Democracy as we know it is in danger,” Warren said at a virtual event with Virginia leaders, calling Republican court efforts “the last gasp of a desperate party that is overrepresented in the hall of power.”

Sanders planned to deliver a speech Thursday spelling out what he claims as the major threat Trump poses to American democracy.

Just getting Biden elected might not be enough for everyone, though. Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, called the coming Senate nomination fight Biden’s chance to offer a “first big show of force as leader of the Democratic Party.”

“He can quickly unify Democrats in saying no confirmation until after inauguration,” Green said. “And promising to expand the court if Republicans do an end run around democracy.”

