‘Project Runway’ returns with twists, more cash to winner

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — “Project Runway” is going home, back to its original network with several new twists.

The biggest change is new host and executive producer Karlie Kloss, who takes over from the departed duo of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn when the show debuts March 14 on Bravo. The model grew up in St. Louis watching the original version.

Christian Siriano, who won Season 4, mentors the aspiring designers. Designer Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and original cast member Nina Garcia serve as judges.

The winning designer will receive $250,000 — a boost from $100,000.

Klum and Gunn jumped to Amazon to start a rival show. Before leaving, Klum suggested Siriano as Gunn’s successor. Coincidentally, producers were already talking to the designer who has sustained a successful 10-year career since his breakout on the show.

