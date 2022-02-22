Share
News
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, seen in a file photo from December, is on a mission to rename hundreds of federal sites with 'derogatory' names. (Michael Woods / AP)

Biden Admin Proposes New Names for Hundreds of Locations with 'Derogatory' Names

 By The Associated Press  February 22, 2022 at 1:36pm
Share

Federal officials have come up with a list of potential replacement names for hundreds of geographic features in three dozen states that include the word “squaw,” kicking off a public comment period that will run through late April.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in November formally declared the term derogatory and initiated a process to remove the word from use by the federal government and to replace other existing derogatory place names.

Haaland said in a statement Tuesday that words matter, particularly as the agency works to make the nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds.

“Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” she said. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.”

The agency is planning three virtual meetings to consult with tribes in March. Written comments will be accepted through April 24.

Trending:
Hunter Biden's Ex-Girlfriend Turns on Him Before Grand Jury, Spills the Tea on Lavish Spending: Report

Under Haaland’s order, the first action by a task force made up of officials from several federal departments was to finalize a decision to replace a full spelling of the derogatory term with “sq—” for all official related communications.

It also will be up to the task force to prioritize the list of replacement names and make recommendations to the Board on Geographic Names before it meets later this year.

As part of the process, the U.S. Geological Survey came up with five candidate names for each feature. The list includes more than 660 sites in New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, Idaho and many other states.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the Board on Geographic Names took action to eliminate the use of derogatory terms related to black and Japanese people. Over the past two decades, the board has received 261 proposals to replace geographic features with squaw in the name, according to the Interior Department.

The board also voted in 2008 to change the name of a prominent Phoenix mountain from Squaw Peak to Piestewa Peak to honor Army Spc. Lori Piestewa, the first Native American woman to die in combat while serving in the U.S. military.

The Arizona Senate recently passed a memorial asking the federal government to replace the names of geographic features in the Grand Canyon region with Native American names to promote an understanding of and appreciation for the “unique and significant cultures and heritage of the Grand Canyon’s tribal peoples.”

Lawmakers in that state also are considering a measure that would require the Arizona Board on Geographic and Historic Names to rename anything that includes the word squaw.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Biden Admin Proposes New Names for Hundreds of Locations with 'Derogatory' Names
Organizer of Canadian Freedom Convoy Denied Bail as Lawmakers Extend Emergency Powers
Megan Rapinoe Celebrates as US Women's Team Receives $24 Million in 'Equal Pay' Settlement
Trump's New Social Media App Scores Major Win on Launch Day
Heated College Basketball Game Ends with Michigan Coach Throwing a Punch, Then Blaming Others
See more...

Conversation