Protesters Gather Near White House, 'Moments of Violence' Caught On Video

Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators protest on election night near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 3, 2020.Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty ImagesAntifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators protest on election night near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 3, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published November 3, 2020 at 10:49am
Several hundred people have gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, just one block from the White House, holding signs and chanting about democracy.

It was a generally festive atmosphere on Tuesday night as election results came in, with a few scuffles along the edges.

There were fears of widespread unrest connected to the election, and authorities around the country were on alert in their communities.

RELATED: Michigan County Flips to Trump After Major Vote Tabulation Error Discovered

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
