Protesters Gather Near White House, 'Moments of Violence' Caught On Video

Several hundred people have gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, just one block from the White House, holding signs and chanting about democracy.

It was a generally festive atmosphere on Tuesday night as election results came in, with a few scuffles along the edges.

There were fears of widespread unrest connected to the election, and authorities around the country were on alert in their communities.

Moments of violence broke out in the Lafayette Square area of Washington DC. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/Hm5MCI6VUz — MRCTV (@mrctv) November 4, 2020

TRENDING: Rev. Franklin Graham Responds to Potential Efforts To 'Steal' the Election by 'the Enemies of God'

Huge crowd (lots dressed in black bloc) now marching away from #BLM Plaza pic.twitter.com/ynhZU3w9dT — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 4, 2020

Large group dressed in black bloc arrive at #BLM Plaza in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/wPwDFEcQTM — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 4, 2020

Videographer assaulted on #BLM Plaza. The 3rd assaulted I filmed tonight #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/xv7SigbiEa — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 4, 2020

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook.

RELATED: Michigan County Flips to Trump After Major Vote Tabulation Error Discovered

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.