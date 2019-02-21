SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Dominick Argento dead at 91

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 11:10am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominick Argento, the 1975 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Music, had died. He was 91.

Argento died Wednesday in Minneapolis, according to Carol Ann Cheung, a spokeswoman for his music publisher, Boosey & Hawkes.

Known for composing in styles ranging from melody to dissonance, he earned the Pulitzer for “From the Diary of Virginia Woolf,” a composition for voice and piano.

He also won a 2003 Grammy Award for best classical contemporary composition for “Casa Guidi,” recorded by mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade and the Minnesota Orchestra.

Argento’s operas include “The Voyage of Edgar Allan Poe,” ”Miss Havisham’s Wedding Night,” ”Postcard from Morocco,” ”Casanova’s Homecoming, “The Aspern Papers” and “The Dream of Valentino.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Dominick Argento dead at 91
Poland ruling party allegedly financed politics from charity
Abuse victims: Italian law helps bishops dodge investigation
‘Ugly produce’ trend may have limits, as grocers end tests
The Latest: Venezuela’s Maduro closes Brazil border
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×