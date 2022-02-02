Share
News
Tony and Anne Disorbo, of Connecticut, check out Gobbler's Knob the day before Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
Tony and Anne Disorbo, of Connecticut, check out Gobbler's Knob on Tuesday, the day before Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Mark Pynes / The Patriot-News via AP)

Punxsutawney Phil Emerges from His Slumber and Sees His Shadow

 By The Associated Press  February 1, 2022 at 11:04pm
Share

There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.

Thousands from around the nation and other countries gathered at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsatawney, Pennsylvania, as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow, a message they said Phil communicated in “groundhogese.”

After Phil’s prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”

Trending:
'America Is Next': The Grassroots Protest Sweeping the Globe Is Set to Begin in the Land of the Free

According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn’t see it.

The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, of a boost from tourists.

It was streamed live and seen by more than 15,000 viewers worldwide at one point. About 150 cardboard cutouts of fans were there to “watch.”

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent.

Do you think Phil is right?

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times.

Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

The 2020 forecast called for an early spring.

Related:
Video: Dozens Involved in Wild Brawl Over Alleged Steak Shortage at Golden Corral

Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer but he’s certainly not the only one, and one competitor disagreed with his prediction.

New York City’s Staten Island Chuck expects an early spring, according to Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon, who presided over a ceremony that was livestreamed from Chuck’s home at the Staten Island Zoo.

“He did not see his shadow. We will have an early spring,” McMahon announced.

New York Mayor Eric Adams did not attend the ceremony but said in a videotaped message:

“Chuck has been very accurate in his predictions since 1981. I think I can speak for all New Yorkers when I say, ‘Chuck, please don’t see your shadow.’”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Punxsutawney Phil Emerges from His Slumber and Sees His Shadow
7-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady Announces His Retirement Decision After Weeks of Speculation
Joe Rogan Speaks Out After Neil Young Sparks Spotify Controversy: 'I'm Interested in Finding Out What the Truth Is'
30-Year-Old Former Miss USA Winner Plunges to Her Death from Manhattan Apartment Building
Breaking: Court Hangs in the Balance After Lib Justice Stephen Breyer Makes Stunning Announcement
See more...

Conversation