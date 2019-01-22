QBs Lock, Grier, Jones among NFL prospects at Senior Bowl

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — NFL scouts, coaches and prospects have gathered in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl.

The game for top senior NFL prospects and junior graduates will feature quarterbacks like Missouri’s Drew Lock, West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones.

The North and South teams have weigh-in Tuesday morning, followed by media day and separate practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

They’ll have a week of practices and interviews with NFL teams trying to prove themselves on and off the field.

Last year’s group included No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and No. 7 selection Josh Allen at quarterback.

Lesser-known players are also trying to enhance their first-round chances. That group includes prolific pass rushers like Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson and Old Dominion’s Oshane Ximines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

