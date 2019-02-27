SECTIONS
R. Kelly insiders may have helped R&B star with sexual abuse

In this image made from a video, R. Kelly stops at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, after a suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be freed from jail while he awaits trial on sexual abuse charges. R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled "I love you!" when he stopped at McDonald's in downtown Chicago. (WFLD via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 11:21pm
Modified February 26, 2019 at 11:23pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s confidants may have helped the R&B star target underage girls for sexual abuse.

That’s according to an attorney for two of Kelly’s accusers. Chicago prosecutors say the people who helped Kelly included a manager who gave his phone number to a 16-year-old girl and urged her to contact him.

It’s not clear if the manager or anyone else in Kelly’s inner circle might face charges. Some states require that adults report any suspicions of child abuse. Attorney Michael Avenatti says that more than 10 Kelly insiders could face criminal liability and that prosecutors are looking at possible charges.

Kelly was charged last week with sexually abusing four females, three of whom were minors. If convicted, he could be sent to prison for decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

