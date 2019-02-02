Rami Malek: Working with Bryan Singer was ‘not pleasant’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rami Malek says working with director Bryan Singer before Singer was fired from “Bohemian Rhapsody” was “not pleasant.”

The actor, nominated for his Freddie Mercury on the Queen biopic, said Friday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival: “In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that’s about what I can say about it at this point.”

The film earned five Academy Award nominations, including Malek’s best actor nod.

Asked at the film festival about sexual abuse allegations against Singer, which were not cited as the reason for Singer’s firing, Malek said his heart goes out to all victims of such abuse.

A spokesman says Singer has categorically denied sexual abuse allegations.

In previous interviews, Malek has said he had “creative differences” with Singer and “it was a tumultuous set.”

