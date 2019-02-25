SECTIONS
Re-build the wall? Dems see opportunity, danger in Midwest

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks during a interview with The Associated Press at the National Governor Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Published February 25, 2019 at 8:51am
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are new signs that Democrats are rebuilding their once vaunted “blue wall” as President Donald Trump gears up for his re-election campaign.

But Democrats who know the Midwestern region best are warning their party against overconfidence, especially as Democratic presidential prospects embrace a lurch to the left.

There is no surer way for Democrats to deny Trump’s re-election than to reclaim Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, states that may have supplanted Florida and Ohio as the nation’s premier presidential battlegrounds.

Trump won all three states in 2016 by a razor-thin margin, claiming their 46 electoral votes by just 80,000 votes combined. Trump has told friends and confidants in recent weeks at his private club in Florida that he would win the blue wall states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

