Share
News

Regional Commuter Service Grinds to a Halt for Many as Copper Thieves Hit Major Score

 By The Associated Press  May 12, 2024 at 10:37am
Share

Commuter rail service serving Barcelona and northeastern Spain has suffered major disruption because of the theft of copper cables from a train installation, Spanish rail authorities said Sunday.

Thousands of commuters were stranded at train stations in and around Barcelona after trains couldn’t run on several commuter lines.

The disruption to local transport came while more than 5.7 million voters were eligible to participate in a regional election in Catalonia.

Spain’s state-owned railway authority ADIF said that the theft of electrical cabling from a station just north of Barcelona in the town of Montcada caused “several fires in the cables of the signaling system.”

It said that the incident around 4 a.m. local time caused a “serious” impact to the local train service and affected all the rail lines.

Trending:
Judge Engoron Under Investigation for What Happened Before Slapping Trump with $454 Million Fine

Catalonia’s commuter rail service suffers regular delays, some because of similar acts of theft.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




MLB Manager, Bench Coach Ejected from Series Finale Over Blown Calls
Countless Livelihoods Lost as Shopping Complex Housing 1,400 Outlets Burns to the Ground
US Officer Shot and Killed in Apparent Ambush, Hunt Is on for Suspect
Regional Commuter Service Grinds to a Halt for Many as Copper Thieves Hit Major Score
Watch: Jamal Murray Dunks on LeBron James, Scores Game-Winner to End Lakers' Season
See more...

Conversation