Parler Share
News
Reno Mayor Hillary Scheive speaks in Reno, Nevada on June 3, 2022.
Reno Mayor Hillary Scheive speaks in Reno, Nevada on June 3, 2022. (Tom R. Smedes - File / AP)

Reno Mayor Files Suit After Discovering Haunting Item on Her Car

 By The Associated Press  December 16, 2022 at 6:07pm
Parler Share

Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property to install the device without her consent.

It says Schieve was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle.

The complaint says, further, that the investigator was working on behalf of an “unidentified third party” whose identity she has not been able to ascertain.

“The tracking and surveillance of Schieve caused her, as it would cause any reasonable person, significant fear and distress,” the complaint reads.

Trending:
Pelosi Gets Heated Over Simple Question All Americans Deserve to Know Answer to: 'Don't Bother Me'

There was no immediate response to a request for comment emailed Friday by The Associated Press to David McNeely, the investigator alleged to have placed the tracking device, and 5 Alpha Industries, the company.

Schieve, who filed the lawsuit in Washoe County’s Second Judicial Court as a private citizen, was elected last month to her third term as mayor, a position she has held since 2014.

She is seeking restitution for invasion of privacy, trespassing, civil conspiracy and negligence, as well as attorney’s costs.

She also is seeking to know who hired the investigator.

Is someone illegally keeping tabs on the mayor of Reno?

The mayor said in an interview with The Nevada Independent that the mechanic found the tracking device about two weeks before the vote.

She brought it to police in neighboring Sparks, and they were able to determine that it had been purchased by McNeely.

“I am publicly announcing this now, and did not make any public statements at the time when it was discovered, to make clear that this is about one thing, and one thing only: it is not ok to stalk people,” Schieve said in a statement to AP.

A spokesperson for the mayor said Schieve went to the Sparks department rather than Reno police in order to “keep clear of any conflict of interest questions.”

The complaint also alleges, without offering additional evidence, that the company “installed similar tracking devices on other vehicles of multiple other prominent community members.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




History Made During World Cup Win: We Witnessed a Once-in-a-Generation Sports Legend
Beach Closed After Freak Accident Kills Three
Crew of International Space Station Forced to Get Creative After Apparent Micrometeorite Strike
Pope's Second-in-Command Has Secret Letter in Case of Emergency
Four Escaped Zoo Chimpanzees Gunned Down: 'Critical Situation ... Shoot to Kill'
See more...

Conversation