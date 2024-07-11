Share
News

GOP Congressman Files for Recount Against Trump-Backed Candidate Who Won Primary By 374 Votes

 By The Associated Press  July 11, 2024 at 10:12am
Share

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., one of Congress’ most conservative members, filed a petition Thursday for a recount after state election officials say he narrowly lost a primary last month to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump.

The Good campaign said it filed the recount petition in Goochland County outside of Richmond.

The campaign had the option of filing in any courthouse within the sprawling 5th Congressional District, which he has represented since 2021.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for the campaign to move ahead with the recount process. In the meantime, Congressman Good will continue serving his constituents and fighting for reduced spending, secure borders, and our constitutional freedoms,” the campaign said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this month, the state board of elections declared state Sen. John McGuire the winner over Good in the 5th District primary.

Trending:
Seismic Problem Hits Biden Campaign: 'Absolutely Shut Off'

McGuire’s margin of victory was 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 ballots cast, or six-tenths of a percentage point.

Because the margin of victory was less than a percentage point, though, Good was entitled to seek a recount under state law.

Good’s campaign will be required to pay for the recount, though, because the margin is greater than half a percentage point. The campaign will get a refund if the recount results in Good’s victory.

The Associated Press said the race is too close to call and failed to declare a winner, citing Good’s plans to seek a recount.

Will the recount overturn McGuire’s win?

Good had signaled for weeks that he would seek a recount.

He has claimed that there were voting irregularities in Lynchburg and elsewhere, but election officials have said the count is accurate and they are confident in the results.

If Good loses, he would be the first House incumbent nationally to lose a primary challenge this year, with the exception of one race in which two incumbents faced off due to redistricting.

Good, who chairs the hard-right House Freedom Caucus and has a staunchly conservative voting record, might have been immune to a primary challenge under normal political dynamics.

But Good drew the ire of Trump voters after he endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential contest.

Related:
CNN Gets Bad News from Cohort of Voters Who Overwhelmingly Supported Biden in 2020

Trump endorsed McGuire, a state senator and former Navy SEAL, and called Good a backstabber.

Good also alienated the Republican establishment for his efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

A Republican political action committee, Defending Main Street, which almost always spends money to support GOP incumbents, launched a $450,000 ad campaign against Good.

In an emailed statement, McGuire campaign consultant Sean Brown said “(r)ecounting the ballots and delaying the inevitable may make Bob feel better, but it won’t make him congressman again.

More people voted for John McGuire than voted for Bob Good, no matter how many times he counts it.”

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Gloria Witt in November in a district that tilts conservative.

Under state law, a Goochland County judge is expected to schedule a preliminary hearing in the next seven days to establish procedures for a recount.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




GOP Congressman Files for Recount Against Trump-Backed Candidate Who Won Primary By 374 Votes
Prosecution Casts Baldwin as Clueless Killer Who Requested 'the Biggest Gun' on the Set
US Joining Icebreaker Pact as Russian Fleet Dwarfs the West's
Bubba Wallace Fined $50,000 by NASCAR for Behavior on Cooldown Lap
Authorities Find 'Miracle Baby' Crawling Along Louisiana Highway Days After 4-Year-Old Brother Was Discovered Dead
See more...

Conversation