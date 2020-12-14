Login
Report: MLB Team Changing 'Offensive' Name After 105 Years

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cam Hill delivers in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on July 28 at Progressive Field.Tony Dejak / APCleveland Indians relief pitcher Cam Hill delivers in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on July 28 at Progressive Field. (Tony Dejak / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published December 13, 2020 at 8:04pm
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.

Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported Sunday night that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades. The Indians have been internally discussing a potential name change for months amid complaints that Indians is “offensive” and “racist.”

A team spokesman told The Associated Press the franchise has no immediate comment on the report.

The Times said the team could make a formal announcement later this week. It’s not known when the name change will take effect or if the team has settled on a new moniker.

Cleveland’s move away from Indians follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, which was previously known as the Redskins.

For years, a Native American activist group in Ohio has protested against Cleveland’s use of Indians as its name as well as other imagery used by the American League charter franchise founded in 1901. Last year, the team removed the Chief Wahoo logo from its caps and jerseys, but the smiling, cartoonish mascot has remained popular and merchandise is still sold bearing its image.

The Indians have dealt with a backlash from fans upset over Chief Wahoo’s removal, and the club is facing more criticism over its reported decision to change its name.

RELATED: Cleveland Indians Player Prominently Wears Banned 'Chief Wahoo' Logo During Game

“Oh no! What is going on?” President Donald Trump tweeted. “This is not good news, even for ‘Indians’. Cancel culture at work!”

In July, just hours after the Washington NFL team’s plans to drop the name Redskins became known after it was pressured by several sponsors, including FedEx, which holds naming rights to the team’s stadium, Cleveland owner Paul Dolan released a statement saying the team would review “the best path forward with our team name.”

In the months since, the team has consulted players, front office members, coaching staff, community leaders, shareholders and Native American groups.

Do you think the Indians should change their name?

A few days after Dolan’s statement, Indians manager Terry Francona said it was time to “move forward” with the name change.

“I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” said Francona, who has been with the club since 2013. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful.

“And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
