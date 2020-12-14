The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.

Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported Sunday night that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades. The Indians have been internally discussing a potential name change for months amid complaints that Indians is “offensive” and “racist.”

EXCLUSIVE: For the past 105 years, the team was called the Indians. That will be no more as Cleveland has decided to change its name. Announcement from team could come as early as this week. w/@DavidWaldstein https://t.co/Nnw2nAoKcJ — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) December 14, 2020

A team spokesman told The Associated Press the franchise has no immediate comment on the report.

TRENDING: After Demoralizing SCOTUS Rejection, Defiant Trump Vows 'We Have Just Begun To Fight'

The Times said the team could make a formal announcement later this week. It’s not known when the name change will take effect or if the team has settled on a new moniker.

Cleveland’s move away from Indians follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, which was previously known as the Redskins.

For years, a Native American activist group in Ohio has protested against Cleveland’s use of Indians as its name as well as other imagery used by the American League charter franchise founded in 1901. Last year, the team removed the Chief Wahoo logo from its caps and jerseys, but the smiling, cartoonish mascot has remained popular and merchandise is still sold bearing its image.

The Indians have dealt with a backlash from fans upset over Chief Wahoo’s removal, and the club is facing more criticism over its reported decision to change its name.

How sad that we have become so sensitive as a society. Cleveland Indians is NOT offensive. Ridiculous — George Hammel (@georgehammel245) December 14, 2020

NO !! This is just absurd !! — ⚡️ElectricOnion (@Kevin83878697) December 14, 2020

Thank you to the Dolans, MLB, and the CANCEL CULTURE! Since I live out of market I had to pay for the MLB ticket to watch my TEAM…Now that the CLEVELAND INDIANS are no more I just saved about $200 now that my team is gone I have no reason to watch….. — Bryan Gaitanis (@GaitanisBryan) December 14, 2020

RELATED: Cleveland Indians Player Prominently Wears Banned 'Chief Wahoo' Logo During Game

That is sad why can’t people just leave the name of teams school mascots and statues alone it’s history — Barb (@Barb14991738) December 14, 2020

Never bow down to the mob, it’s never enough. Society has become so mentally weak. — OldSchoolStudent🇺🇲🇵🇷🥊🥋🔫 🙏 (@JKDboxer69) December 14, 2020

Soon we’ll have nothing but white mascots and there’ll be outrage over the lack of minority representation — Ty Johnson (@TyJohnson_17) December 14, 2020

“Oh no! What is going on?” President Donald Trump tweeted. “This is not good news, even for ‘Indians’. Cancel culture at work!”

Oh no! What is going on? This is not good news, even for “Indians”. Cancel culture at work! https://t.co/d1l0C9g6Pd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

In July, just hours after the Washington NFL team’s plans to drop the name Redskins became known after it was pressured by several sponsors, including FedEx, which holds naming rights to the team’s stadium, Cleveland owner Paul Dolan released a statement saying the team would review “the best path forward with our team name.”

In the months since, the team has consulted players, front office members, coaching staff, community leaders, shareholders and Native American groups.

Do you think the Indians should change their name? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (22 Votes)

A few days after Dolan’s statement, Indians manager Terry Francona said it was time to “move forward” with the name change.

“I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” said Francona, who has been with the club since 2013. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful.

“And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.