Report: Floyd Cop Was Ready to Plead Guilty to Lesser Charge Until AG Barr Personally Stepped In

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of George Floyd.Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty ImagesFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of George Floyd. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published February 11, 2021 at 9:57am
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd’s death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said.

The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more unrest after protests and riots devastated a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Barr rejected the deal in part because the investigation into Floyd’s death was still in its infancy, the officials said.

That Chauvin had been in plea talks has been previously reported. But the detail that he agreed to plead guilty to a specific charge is new.

Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

Widely seen bystander video sparked riots in the city, including violence, arson and theft, and quickly spread around the country.

Chauvin was fired soon after Floyd’s death. He is scheduled for trial on March 8 on charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers at the scene, also since fired, are scheduled for trial later this year.

Tom Kelly, Chauvin’s attorney at the time of the plea talks, said Thursday he could not discuss the case. Chauvin is now represented by Eric Nelson, who declined comment.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office also declined to comment.

Separately, the judge handling Chauvin’s case on Thursday declined a prosecution request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge.

