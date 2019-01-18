Report: Secret talks between US, NKorea in Sweden

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s news agency says a secret, high-level meeting between envoys from the United States and North Korea is being held in Stockholm.

The TT news agency says U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun is meeting with Pyongyang’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

TT said Friday Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom is also participating.

There was no immediate word from the Swedish government.

Sweden has had diplomatic relations with Pyongyang since 1973 and is one of only a few Western countries with an embassy there. It provides consular services for the United States.

In March, Wallstrom held talks with her North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho in Stockholm, leading to the first-ever meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in June in Singapore.

