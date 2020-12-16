President Donald Trump may push to have a special counsel appointed to advance a federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden.

Trump has consulted on the matter with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and outside allies.

That’s according to several Trump administration officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Beyond appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Joe Biden’s son, the sources said Trump is interested in having another special counsel appointed to look into his own claims of election fraud.

Trump announced on Monday that Attorney General William Barr will resign effective next week, revealing the plans about a week after Hunter Biden publicly revealed that he was under investigation.

Jeffrey Rosen, the deputy attorney general, will step into the Justice Department’s top job in an acting role.

A longtime litigator, he has served as Barr’s top deputy since May 2019. He said in a statement on Tuesday he was “honored” to serve and “will continue to focus on the implementation of the Department’s key priorities.”

Rosen has been the public face of some of the Justice Department’s biggest actions, including its antitrust case against Google and the criminal case against opioid maker Purdue Pharma. Before joining the Justice Department, he worked at the Department of Transportation as general counsel and then deputy secretary.

Barr will be stepping down from his position on Dec. 23 after it was revealed that he knew of the Hunter Biden tax investigation before the election but did not disclose it.

Under federal regulations, a special counsel can be fired only by the attorney general and for specific reasons such as misconduct, dereliction of duty or conflict of interest — reasons that must be spelled out in writing.

Appointing a special counsel for the Hunter Biden probe would also launch a more prolonged and complicated investigation than the current inquiry, so far largely centered on his taxes.

A subpoena seeking documents from the younger Biden asked for information related to more than two dozen entities, including Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Either way, the probe is complicating Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general, upon whose shoulders this probe would land.

Any nominee for attorney general is likely to face a mountain of questions at a confirmation hearing about how he or she would oversee the investigation.

