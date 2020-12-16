Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Report: Trump May Push for Special Counsel To Lead Hunter Biden, Election Fraud Investigations

Evan Vucci / AP, FileIn this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, after a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Evan Vucci / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published December 15, 2020 at 10:54pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump may push to have a special counsel appointed to advance a federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden.

Trump has consulted on the matter with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and outside allies.

That’s according to several Trump administration officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Beyond appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Joe Biden’s son, the sources said Trump is interested in having another special counsel appointed to look into his own claims of election fraud.

Trump announced on Monday that Attorney General William Barr will resign effective next week, revealing the plans about a week after Hunter Biden publicly revealed that he was under investigation.

TRENDING: Viewers Spot Bizarre Occurrence When Needle Plunges Into Nurse's Arm at Televised Vaccination Ceremony

Jeffrey Rosen, the deputy attorney general, will step into the Justice Department’s top job in an acting role.

A longtime litigator, he has served as Barr’s top deputy since May 2019. He said in a statement on Tuesday he was “honored” to serve and “will continue to focus on the implementation of the Department’s key priorities.”

Rosen has been the public face of some of the Justice Department’s biggest actions, including its antitrust case against Google and the criminal case against opioid maker Purdue Pharma. Before joining the Justice Department, he worked at the Department of Transportation as general counsel and then deputy secretary.

Barr will be stepping down from his position on Dec. 23 after it was revealed that he knew of the Hunter Biden tax investigation before the election but did not disclose it.

Do you think a special counsel should be appointed to lead the Hunter Biden investigation?

Under federal regulations, a special counsel can be fired only by the attorney general and for specific reasons such as misconduct, dereliction of duty or conflict of interest — reasons that must be spelled out in writing.

Appointing a special counsel for the Hunter Biden probe would also launch a more prolonged and complicated investigation than the current inquiry, so far largely centered on his taxes.

A subpoena seeking documents from the younger Biden asked for information related to more than two dozen entities, including Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Either way, the probe is complicating Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general, upon whose shoulders this probe would land.

Any nominee for attorney general is likely to face a mountain of questions at a confirmation hearing about how he or she would oversee the investigation.

RELATED: Report: Hunter Biden Sent Chinese Chairman 'Best Wishes from the Entire Biden Family' While Asking for $10 Million

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Dozens of States Join Forces To Hit Google with Another Major Lawsuit
Islamic Terrorist Gets Life in Prison in Infamous Train Attack Foiled by American Heroes
Conspirators Charged in Alleged Scheme To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Twitter's Thought Police To Start Removing Disfavored Claims About Virus, Vaccine
Texas Leads New Charge Against Google with Multi-State Lawsuit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×