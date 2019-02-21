SECTIONS
Report: US company to stop sales of genetic tech in Xinjiang

By AP Reports
Published February 20, 2019 at 11:09pm
BEIJING (AP) — The Wall Street Journal reports Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will no longer sell or service genetic sequencers in China’s Xinjiang region following criticism that they were used for surveillance that enabled human rights abuses.

The Journal said the company in Waltham, Massachusetts, cited its “values, ethics code and policies” and said it recognized the importance of considering how products “are used — or may be used — by our customers.”

Thermo Fisher has faced criticism from human rights groups and American lawmakers for supplying the equipment used to identify individuals in Xinjiang, a Muslim region where government surveillance is intense.

U.S. officials and UN experts say as many as 1 million Muslims are detained in political education camps in Xinjiang.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

