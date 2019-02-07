Reporter alleges Jill Abramson lifted material for her book

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson is facing allegations that she lifted material from other sources for her new book, “Merchants of Truth.”

A Twitter thread posted Wednesday by Vice correspondent Michael Moynihan lists several examples of passages in “Merchants of Truth” that closely resemble sections of other publications. Released this week, “Merchants of Truth” is a critique of the news business focused on two long-running newspapers, the Times and The Washington Post, along with Vice and fellow digital company BuzzFeed.

Abramson did not immediately return an email seeking comment. A Simon & Schuster spokesman had no immediate comment.

Abramson has written for the Times and the Wall Street Journal among others. She and Jane Mayer co-wrote “Strange Justice,” a book about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

