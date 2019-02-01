Reporters convictions appealed to Myanmar Supreme Court

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Lawyers for two Reuters journalists sentenced to seven-year prison terms for violating Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act have filed an appeal with the country’s highest court seeking to overturn their convictions.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in December 2017 for having government documents in their possession. They contend they were framed by police, and their supporters contend they were framed because of official displeasure over their reporting on the security forces’ crackdown by security forces on members of the Muslim ethnic minority in western Rakhine state. A brutal counterinsurgency campaign sent 700,000 Rohingya fleeing across the border to Bangladesh.

The lawyers’ appeal Friday to the Supreme Court in the capital Naypyitaw is a procedural one, contending that lower courts’ rulings on the case were made in error.

