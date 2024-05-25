Share
News

State's Top Democrat Not Happy After Conservative University Regent Announces He Will Not Be Resigning

 By The Associated Press  May 25, 2024 at 10:56am
Share

A conservative University of Wisconsin regent says he won’t step down when his term ends this month.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, appointed Robert Atwell to the Board of Regents in May 2017.

His seven-year term ends this month.

Atwell sent an email to Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman, regents President Karen Walsh and regents Executive Director Megan Wasley on Monday saying he won’t step down until he chooses to resign or the state Senate confirms a successor.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that political appointees don’t have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor.

Trending:
PGA Tour Golfer Dies a Day After Suddenly Withdrawing from Tournament

Atwell said in his email that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos reminded him that he could remain in his position on the regents.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has yet to announce Atwell’s successor.

“I knew Bob Atwell as a person of high personal integrity,” Evers told The Associated Press on Saturday. “Something has changed.”

UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Do you agree with Atwell’s decision?

Atwell said in his email that he hoped that his “temporary continuation” as a regent will support communication between legislators and the regents.

He also stated in the email that the UW system’s financial reporting is weak and took issue with UW studies that conclude that system graduates earn more because they attended a UW school are “shallow, inaccurate and highly insulting to parents, the students themselves and to the community institutions who also help form young people.”

He also added that no one has ever answered his questions about how many faculty and staff quit or were fired because they defied the system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Atwell is one of two Walker-appointed regents who remain on the board.

The other is Cris Peterson. Her term expires in May 2025.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Twelve Injured After Mid-Air Incident on Boeing Dreamliner
At Least 11 Dead, Including Children, After Powerful Storms Sweep Heartland
Monaco GP Race Brought to a Halt After Devastating Multi-Car Crash
State's Top Democrat Not Happy After Conservative University Regent Announces He Will Not Be Resigning
Walmart Makes Major Announcement on Credit Card Partnership - Here's What It Means for Shoppers
See more...

Conversation