Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Republican Flips California House Seat as GOP Continues To Gain Ground

Republican Michelle Steel defeated first-term Rep. Harley Rouda in California's 48th District.APRepublican Michelle Steel defeated first-term Rep. Harley Rouda in California's 48th District. (AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 10, 2020 at 12:22pm
P Share Print

Republican Michelle Steel defeated first-term Rep. Harley Rouda on Tuesday in a Southern California district, only the second time in more than two decades that a GOP candidate in the state has defeated an incumbent Democrat.

Rouda captured Orange County’s 48th District in 2018 from longtime Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, part of a Democratic sweep of seven House seats in California that year.

Steel said the vote this year showed the American dream “is alive and well in Orange County.” She vowed to fight for lower taxes, small businesses and their workers.

“I stand ready to work with both parties,” she said in a statement.

Steel won about 51 percent of the votes in a year when President Donald Trump was backed by about 33 percent of California voters.

TRENDING: Report: Trump Has Elaborate Plan To 'Wreck' Fox News

Steel, who heads the Orange County Board of Supervisors, benefited from the district’s Republican registration edge.

In addition to Steel’s victory, Republican candidates are leading in two other undecided races in Democratic-held districts.

Young Kim is running ahead of Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros in the 39th District, and former Republican Rep. David Valadao is leading Democratic Rep. TJ Cox in the 21st District.

In the 25th District north of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Mike Garcia is narrowly trailing Democrat Christy Smith.

Are you surprised that this House seat flipped to Republicans?

Former Republican Rep. Darrell Issa captured the conservative-leaning 50th District, which was vacated earlier this year by GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter after he pleaded guilty to a federal corruption charge.

Rouda indicated he would challenge Steel in 2022 and lamented the “toxicity” in politics that he said was threatening democracy.

“Politics that tears America apart and turns us against each other is unsustainable. We saw it firsthand in this election,” he said.

Orange County this year is one of the crucial House battlegrounds in California and the U.S.

Democrats seized four House districts in the county in 2018, placing a vast stretch of the Los Angeles metropolitan area under Democratic control in the U.S. House.

RELATED: Expert: 'Smoking Gun' Data Reveals Google Showed Voting Reminders Only to Liberals for Days Before Election

Fred Whitaker, who heads the Republican Party of Orange County, said Steel’s victory “is the start of the Orange County comeback for Republicans.”

Steel, who is married to Republican National Committee member Shawn Steel, emphasized her work on the county board and longtime opposition to higher taxes, while also criticizing Democratic leadership in state government.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







'Golden Boy' of Green Bay Packers Dynasty Dies at 84
2 Killed, 1 Missing After Explosion at Veterans Hospital
French Forces Take Out Islamist Commander Responsible for Training Jihadist Recruits
Full Hand Count of Neck-and-Neck Presidential Race Underway in Georgia
Ex-Prof at American Universities Faces Jail Time in Scheme To Hand Over Research to China
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×