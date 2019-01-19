Rescuers hope to reach Spanish boy in borehole in 35 hours

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in southern Spain said Saturday they hope to soon reach the spot where they believe a two-year-old boy is trapped after falling in a deep borehole six days ago.

Angel Garcia, the leading engineer coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, said that they hope to reach the spot in 35 hours — though that depends on everything “going favorably.”

Garcia said a drill is perforating a hole, after which two or three experts will be lowered in a cage so they can begin digging a horizontal tunnel to the location where they believe the toddler is.

There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 110-meter (360-foot) deep, 25 centimeter-diameter (10-inch) waterhole on Sunday during a family meal in the countryside northeast of Malaga. The only sign of him search-and-rescue teams have found so far is hair that matched his DNA.

Rescuers hope to find the boy at a depth of 72 meters, where the hole is blocked by soil.

TRENDING: Planned Parenthood Suffers Big Loss in Federal Appeals Court

The entire country remains gripped by the plight of the boy and his family. Efforts to reach him have been excruciatingly slow because of the difficulty of the rocky terrain.

“We are hopeful that we can get to him as soon as possible and bring him to his parents,” Garcia said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.