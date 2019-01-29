Resorts World to change design as part of Wynn settlement

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Resorts World Las Vegas will change its design as part of a settlement with Wynn Resorts over the similarities of their buildings.

KSNV-TV reports Wynn Resorts and Genting Group, which is developing Resorts World, said in a joint statement that Resorts World would have an updated design “that will clearly differentiate the two properties.”

Wynn Resorts filed a lawsuit in federal court in December alleging the design of Resorts World was too similar to its own designs. The suit specifically cited the “three-dimensional building with concave facade, and curved, bronze glass, coupled with horizontal banding above and between the lines of glass panes.”

Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver said in a statement Monday that “The new design changes offered by Genting will resolve the concerns we expressed about the similarity of the design.”

