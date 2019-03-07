Ride like Putin: Aurus trots out luxury limo at Geneva show

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GENEVA (AP) — If you want to ride like Vlad — Russian President Vladimir Putin, that is — this may be the limo for you.

At the Geneva auto show, Russian automaker Aurus has trotted out a hulky, luxurious Senat Limousine L700 with lines vaguely reminiscent of a Rolls-Royce.

It’s the European debut of a vehicle whose designers want to crack a Western market of rich pop stars and business execs.

The company’s stand on Thursday featured a model that once toted around the Russian leader. He’s also driven the Aurus himself.

Aurus CEO Franz Gerhard Hilgert said of Putin: “He is really deeply interested in technology and in many things hands on. And so he needs to understand what it is, how it works — and if he likes it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.