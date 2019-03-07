SECTIONS
Ride like Putin: Aurus trots out luxury limo at Geneva show

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis sits in an Aurus Senat car during the opening of the 89th Geneva International Motor Show, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, March 7, 2019. The Motor Show will open its gates to the public from 7 to 17 March presenting more than 180 exhibitors and more than 100 world and European premieres. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 9:12am
GENEVA (AP) — If you want to ride like Vlad — Russian President Vladimir Putin, that is — this may be the limo for you.

At the Geneva auto show, Russian automaker Aurus has trotted out a hulky, luxurious Senat Limousine L700 with lines vaguely reminiscent of a Rolls-Royce.

It’s the European debut of a vehicle whose designers want to crack a Western market of rich pop stars and business execs.

The company’s stand on Thursday featured a model that once toted around the Russian leader. He’s also driven the Aurus himself.

Aurus CEO Franz Gerhard Hilgert said of Putin: “He is really deeply interested in technology and in many things hands on. And so he needs to understand what it is, how it works — and if he likes it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

