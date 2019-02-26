SECTIONS
Roberts: Kershaw “didn’t feel so great” after playing catch

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up during the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles. Kershaw has been shut down indefinitely because manager Dave Roberts says the Dodgers ace "didn't feel right" after two discouraging outings on the mound. Kershaw worked out indoors Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Camelback Ranch, but did not play catch. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 7:16pm
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw felt more soreness in his left shoulder playing catch Monday, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the three-time Cy Young Award winner “didn’t feel so great.”

The ace left-hander was shut down late last week with discomfort in the shoulder. Roberts says the team will “take a step back until he starts feeling better” and the situation is “not ideal.”

Kershaw was not scheduled for an MRI when Roberts spoke to reporters, but the manager added he would be in touch with the medical staff to determine a course of action Monday evening.

The 30-year-old Kershaw signed a $93 million, three-year extension on Nov. 3. The seven-time All-Star has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons, including a lower back strain that sidelined him for five weeks in 2017, biceps tendinitis in May 2018 and a lower back strain in June 2018.

During the recent offseason, Kershaw worked with Dodgers’ strength and conditioning coach Brandon McDaniel and felt physically fit when he reported to camp two weeks ago.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

