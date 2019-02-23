Rockets star Harden fined $25,000 for criticizing officials

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets star James Harden has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for criticizing the officiating.

The NBA announced the penalty Saturday, two days after Harden said he didn’t think official Scott Foster should be allowed to work any Rockets games.

Harden fouled out in Houston’s 111-106 loss to the Lakers at Los Angeles. He scored 30 points, the 32nd straight time he’s reached that mark.

After the game, Harden criticized Foster and said he realized his words likely would result in a fine.

“Scott Foster, man. I never really talk about officiating or anything like that, but just rude and arrogant,” Harden said.

TRENDING: Dem Senator Unfiltered on Green New Deal: ‘What in the Heck Is This?’

“It’s lingering, and it’s something that has to be looked at for sure,” he said. “For sure, it’s personal. For sure. I don’t think he should be able to even officiate our games anymore, honestly.”

The Rockets, who lead their division in the Western Conference, played at Golden State on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.