Romania investigates man who posed as plastic surgeon

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities are investigating an Italian citizen who allegedly posed as a plastic surgeon in clinics around Bucharest.

The College of Medics said Tuesday that it hadn’t issued Matteo Politi, who used the alias Matthew Mode, with a license to practice.

Romanian health authorities, which must also issue a separate permit to doctors, say he was given one after submitting a fake diploma claiming he’d qualified as a doctor in Kosovo.

Libertatea newspaper reported that a nurse became suspicious saying he didn’t know how to wash his hands properly.

Italian media reported in 2011 that Politi received a suspended 18-month sentence for having posed as a doctor without a license.

There were no immediate reports of patients suffering as a result of his surgery. Politi’s whereabouts weren’t immediately known.

