Rosenstein: Government transparency isn’t always advisable

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks at a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) event on the rule of law, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Washington. Rosenstein says the Justice Department has “no business making allegations against American citizens” unless it can prove accusations beyond a reasonable doubt in court. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 12:39pm
Modified February 25, 2019 at 12:41pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who long oversaw special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is warning against leveling public allegations against people when there’s not enough evidence to prosecute them.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s comments at an event Monday come as Mueller’s Russia probe winds down and there’s debate about what information should be made public.

Democrats want the Justice Department to make public Mueller’s findings. But Justice Department protocol is to withhold negative information about people who aren’t charged.

Rosenstein says that while there’s a “knee-jerk reaction” in favor of government transparency, sometimes transparency isn’t advisable. He did not discuss Mueller’s investigation in detail and didn’t suggest his comments were about the probe.

Rosenstein was responsible for Mueller’s appointment, and is expected to step down next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

