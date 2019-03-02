SECTIONS
Royals All-Star Perez faces likelihood of Tommy John surgery

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez bats against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez damaged the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, raising the possibility the 2015 World Series MVP may need Tommy John surgery and miss the season. Perez was hurt during a workout on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 11:18am
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals insist no decision has been made on whether All-Star catcher Salvador Perez will require Tommy John surgery.

Perez damaged the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during a workout Wednesday, and the club announced the injury after preliminary tests came back Friday. But a course of treatment will not be decided until Perez gets a second opinion from Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache next week.

Perez was upbeat in the clubhouse early Saturday, bouncing around and joking with teammates. But he couldn’t mask his concern when asked about the possibility of surgery, which would sideline him for the entire season and end his streak of six consecutive All-Star selections.

The Royals are poised to move on with Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria on their 40-man roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

