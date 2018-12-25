Russian biathlon champion in doping scandal retires

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Anton Shipulin, a world biathlon champion at the heart of Russia’s doping scandal, has announced his retirement.

Shipulin told a news conference Tuesday in Moscow that he decided to retire after he was barred from the Winter Olympics earlier this year. He is one of scores of Russian athletes banned from competing for being part of Russia’s state-sponsored doping program at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. The IOC has stripped him of the gold medal he won there.

Shipulin, like many other Russian athletes, has vehemently denied the accusations.

He says it’s “better to leave now than win spots far from the pedestal” and blamed “the political climate” for his poor results.

Austrian police have said recently they’re investigating 10 members of Russia’s biathlon team for doping and fraud offenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.