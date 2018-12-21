Russian regulator launches probe into BBC’s operations

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s media regulator says it has launched an investigation into the Russian operations of the BBC.

Friday’s announcement comes a day after British broadcasting regulator Ofcom said that Kremlin-funded television channel RT broke impartiality rules in covering the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy. Ofcom said it was considering “statutory sanctions” against the company, which could range from a fine to a license suspension.

The Russian Communications Oversight Agency said Friday that its investigation would cover the BBC’s Russian Service and BBC World News. It also said the probe was launched in response to Ofcom’s ruling.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that several governmental agencies have voiced concerns about the BBC’s “biased coverage” of Russia in the past.

