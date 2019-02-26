SECTIONS
Russia’s ex-cyber security chief gets 22-year sentence

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 9:01am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has sentenced the former chief of the cybercrime department at Russia’s main domestic security agency to 22 years in prison on treason charges.

Moscow’s District Military Court stripped Sergei Mikhailov of his colonel’s rank and ordered him to pay a 400,000-ruble ($6,130) fine Tuesday.

It also handed a 14-year sentence to Ruslan Stoyanov, the former employee of Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity firm, who was charged in the same case.

The trial was held behind closed doors and no details of the charges were made public, but Russian media reports have said that Mikhailov and Stoyanov were accused of giving sensitive information to U.S. intelligence agencies.

Mikhailov was arrested in December 2016, when he reportedly was led away from an official meeting with a sack over his head.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

