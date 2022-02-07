Share
Sports
News
NFC running back Alvin Kamara (41) of the New Orleans Saints rushes during the first half of the NFL's Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, 2022.
NFC running back Alvin Kamara (41) of the New Orleans Saints rushes during the first half of the NFL's Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo / David Becker)

NFL Star Arrested After Playing in the Pro Bowl

 By The Associated Press  February 6, 2022 at 8:55pm
Share

After playing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and accused of beating someone the night before in a Las Vegas nightclub.

Kamara had four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the game, then was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Kamara remained in jail Sunday night. His bail was set at $5,000, and a court hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, a jail official said.

The Pro Bowl was played at Allegiant Stadium just outside of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police say they were dispatched Saturday to a hospital where a person had reported a battery at a nightclub. The police said detectives determined the victim was battered by Kamara.

Trending:
Outrage as Biden Gives Soros Nonprofit $164 Million to Help Criminal Migrants Escape Punishment

The Saints and Kamara’s agent didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kamara, 26, is one of the top running backs in the NFL. He had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns this season on the way to being picked for his fifth Pro Bowl in five seasons as a pro.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NFL Veteran Arrested on Manslaughter Charges
US Finally Claims Its First Gold Medal of 2022 Olympics in Poetic Fashion
NFL Star Arrested After Playing in the Pro Bowl
Former Trump Antagonist Michael Avenatti Convicted on Multiple Charges
Washington Football Team Gets Major Blowback After Announcing New Team Name
See more...

Conversation