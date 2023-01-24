Parler Share
Sports
News
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu, number 94, celebrates during the NFL wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California, on Jan. 14.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu, number 94, celebrates during the NFL wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California, on Jan. 14. (Jed Jacobsohn / AP)

San Francisco 49ers Player Arrested Days Before NFC Championship Game

 By The Associated Press  January 24, 2023 at 10:07am
Parler Share

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested after a domestic violence allegation.

San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.

The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.”

The police said they were called to Omenihu’s home on Monday afternoon to investigate a domestic violence incident.

According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Trending:
'Tired of the S*** Show', Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls for Joint Military Effort - 'World Order is at Stake'

Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries, but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.

Police said Omenihu was cooperative with officers and was served with an emergency protective restraining order.

The 25-year-old Omenihu is in his second season with the 49ers and plays as part of their defensive line rotation.

He had a career-high 4.5 sacks in the regular season and added two sacks and a forced fumble in a wild-card win over Seattle on Jan. 14.

Omenihu played 15 defensive snaps in a win Sunday over Dallas. He injured his oblique during the game but was able to return. He is listed as day to day this week before the NFC title game on Sunday at Philadelphia.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Biden Set to Reverse Course, Send M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine Despite Warnings from Russia
Treasury Secretary Announces 'Extraordinary' Step on Debt Ceiling in Bid to Buy Biden Time
Breaking: 'Small Number' of Classified Docs Found at Mike Pence's Home
San Francisco 49ers Player Arrested Days Before NFC Championship Game
Journalist Killings Jumped by a Staggering 50% in 2022: Report
See more...

Conversation