Sanders to launch 2020 campaign from Brooklyn hometown

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sanders will return to Brooklyn, the borough where he was born, to launch a presidential campaign that’s expected to connect his working-class childhood to his populist political views that have reshaped the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 10:31pm
Modified March 1, 2019 at 10:40pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to Brooklyn, the New York City borough where he was born, to launch a presidential campaign that’s expected to connect his working-class childhood to his populist political views that have reshaped the Democratic Party.

The first rally of Sanders’ presidential bid will be held at Brooklyn College, which Sanders attended before leaving for the University of Chicago.

Sanders joins the race for the White House as one of the best-known Democrats in a crowded field and in a political moment in which many Democrats have embraced elements of his agenda.

On Saturday, Sanders is expected to focus on his calls for “Medicare-for-all,” a $15-an-hour minimum wage and tuition-free public colleges but also place an emphasis on telling voters his personal story.

