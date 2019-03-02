Sanders to launch 2020 campaign from Brooklyn hometown

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to Brooklyn, the New York City borough where he was born, to launch a presidential campaign that’s expected to connect his working-class childhood to his populist political views that have reshaped the Democratic Party.

The first rally of Sanders’ presidential bid will be held at Brooklyn College, which Sanders attended before leaving for the University of Chicago.

Sanders joins the race for the White House as one of the best-known Democrats in a crowded field and in a political moment in which many Democrats have embraced elements of his agenda.

On Saturday, Sanders is expected to focus on his calls for “Medicare-for-all,” a $15-an-hour minimum wage and tuition-free public colleges but also place an emphasis on telling voters his personal story.

