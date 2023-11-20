Share
SCOTUS Rules on Derek Chauvin's Appeal of Murder Charge

 By The Associated Press  November 20, 2023 at 7:47am
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place state court rulings affirming Chauvin’s conviction and 22 1/2-year sentence.

Chauvin’s lawyers argued that their client was denied a fair trial in 2021 because of pretrial publicity and concerns for violence in the event of an acquittal.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pressed a knee on his neck for 9 and a half minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

A bystander video captured Floyd saying, “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd’s death sparked protests worldwide, some of which turned violent.

Chauvin is separately appealing his conviction on federal civil rights charges.

