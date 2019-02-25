SECTIONS
Search continues for body at Texas plane crash site

En esta imagen tomada de un video proporcionado por KRIV FOX 26 muestra los restos de un avión de carga que se estrelló el sábado 23 de febrero de 2019 en Trinity Bay, justo al norte de Galveston Bay y el Golfo de México en Texas. (KRIV FOX 26 vía AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 10:30am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 10:32am
ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — Authorities continue to scour the shallow waters of a southeast Texas bay for clues about what led to the sudden crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane, and for the body of one of the three people aboard.

An area sheriff says a north wind has exposed more of the three-quarter-mile debris field left Saturday when Houston-bound Flight 3591 disintegrated on impact with Trinity Bay, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the city.

The jumbo jet’s owner, Atlas Air, has confirmed no one survived the crash.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the two bodies recovered Sunday were sent to a medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

Sheriff’s deputies and federal officials are searching for the remaining body and the plane’s black box, which records flight data and voices in the cockpit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

