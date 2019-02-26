SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

SEC seeks contempt charges against Tesla CEO Elon Musk

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 5:17pm
Modified February 25, 2019 at 5:20pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stock market regulators are asking a federal court to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating an agreement requiring him to have his tweets about key company information reviewed for potentially misleading claims.

The request made Monday in New York resurrects a dispute between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Musk that was supposed to have been resolved with a settlement reached five months ago.

The SEC had sued Musk for using his Twitter account to announce he had secured financing for a potential buyout of Tesla, something regulators alleged wasn’t true.

Musk agreed to having future tweets that could affect Tesla’s stock be pre-approved. But the SEC contends Musk didn’t do that in a Feb. 19 tweet projecting the number of cars Tesla will make this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







SEC seeks contempt charges against Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Most senior Catholic charged with child sex abuse convicted
Stock market regulators ask federal court to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating settlement about tweets
Judge reveals senior Vatican cleric convicted in Australia of sexually abusing 2 choirboys
Harper meets with Dodgers, still no decision by slugger
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×