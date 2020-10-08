Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Debates Commission Announces 2nd Debate Will Be Virtual, Trump Says No Way

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020.Morry Gash / Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. (Morry Gash / Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 8, 2020 at 4:36am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump vowed Thursday not to participate in next week’s debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers announced will take place virtually because of the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate” with Biden, Trump told Fox Business, moments after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the changes.

“That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.”

“They’re trying to protect Biden,” the president said. “Everybody is.”

TRENDING: Undecided Focus Group Found Kamala Harris 'Abrasive and Condescending' During Debate

That cast serious doubts on whether the event will go forward, even as Biden’s campaign said its candidate will participate.

“Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

The announcement from the Commission on Presidential Debates claimed a need “to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.”

Do you think the debate should be virtual?

The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, it said.

The announcement came a week before Biden and Trump were scheduled to face off in Florida.

The president was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and but in a Tuesday tweet said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami.

“It will be great!” he tweeted.

RELATED: Mike Pence: I'm in Arizona for One Reason Only - The Road to Victory Leads Right Through Here

Biden, however, said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains COVID positive.

The former vice president told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

Trump fell ill with the virus last Thursday, just 48 hours after debating Biden in person for the first time in Cleveland. While the two candidates remained a dozen feet apart during the debate, Biden was concerned about possible exposure and underwent multiple COVID-19 tests before returning to the campaign trail.

The president was still contagious with the virus when he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, but in an update Wednesday, his doctor said he had been symptom-free for 24 hours.

White House physician Sean P. Conley said Trump is in good health and has officially tested positive for the antibodies associated with kicking the virus.

“The President this morning says ‘I feel great!’” Conley wrote to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range.”

“He’s now been fever free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization,” the doctor added.

“Of note today, the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV IgC antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th; initial IgC levels drawn late Thursday night were undetectable.”

It would not be the first debate in which the candidates were not in the same room. In 1960, the third presidential debate between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy was broadcast with the two candidates on opposite coasts.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Whitmer Levels 'Outlandish' Accusation at Trump Hours After Foiled Kidnapping Plot Comes to Light
FBI Exposes Plot To Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer
Dozens Arrested in Minneapolis Unrest After Floyd Cop Released on Bond
Trump Admin To Slap Devastating New Sanctions on Iran
Debates Commission Announces 2nd Debate Will Be Virtual, Trump Says No Way
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×