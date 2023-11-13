Share
Secret Service Agents Open Fire on Three People, Lookout Notice Posted After Their Escape

 By The Associated Press  November 13, 2023 at 5:58am
Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said.

The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity.

One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement.

The three people were seen fleeing in a red car, and the Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.

3 Women Arrested at Airport Over Alleged 'Ghost Bag' Operation

Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year.

Police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants who stole his car but didn’t physically harm him.

Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year.

Do U.S. cities have a crime problem?

In February, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises but escaping serious injury.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

